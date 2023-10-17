Iowa Loses Eric All

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Iowa’s football team has lost tight end Erick All to a torn ACL for the remainder of the season. The former Michigan player joins his former Michigan teammate, quarterback Cade McNamara, who is also out for the season with a torn ACL. All leads the Hawkeyes with 21 receptions. Iowa has a 5-1 season record. All suffered the injury late in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Wisconsin and had to be helped from the field.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.