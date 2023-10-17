Advertise With Us

Iowa Loses Eric All

Iowa tight end Erick All is attended to by trainers during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa tight end Erick All is attended to by trainers during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Iowa’s football team has lost tight end Erick All to a torn ACL for the remainder of the season. The former Michigan player joins his former Michigan teammate, quarterback Cade McNamara, who is also out for the season with a torn ACL. All leads the Hawkeyes with 21 receptions. Iowa has a 5-1 season record. All suffered the injury late in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Wisconsin and had to be helped from the field.

