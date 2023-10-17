Advertise With Us

Ingham County man arrested for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in car

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old Ingham County man was arrested late Sunday night after allegedly driving drunk with two young children in the car.

Police stopped the car on Oct. 15 at around 11:30 p.m. on M-52 near Frost Road in Leroy Township for speeding.

The Ingham County man was then arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) and Child Endangerment—as two children, ages 2 and 4, were in the car with the driver.

Authorities said the children were turned over to the family, and Child Protective Services will be notified of the incident.

The driver was lodged at the Ingham County Jail pending Ingham County Prosecutor review and arraignment.

