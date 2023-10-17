First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We should start Wednesday off with some sunshine, but you will notice as we move through the day that the cloud cover will gradually roll in over the area. A nice bump in temperatures today with highs in the low 60s. Rain showers return late tonight with low temperatures near 50º.

Get the outdoor chores done today, since an incoming storm system will be in the area touching off rain showers at times Thursday into Saturday. The storm system will not only bring on and off rain shower, but also gusty winds and colder air. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s Thursday and in the low 50s Friday and Saturday.

For the big Michigan/Michigan State game Saturday evening at Spartan Stadium it will be windy, cool and damp. Rain showers remain possible Saturday afternoon, but by game time the showers should be moving out of the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s when the game begins at 7:30 P.M. Remember you can watch the game on WILX-TV 10.

Sunday and Monday promise to be dry days with some sun expected both days. Sunday will be rather chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Lows Sunday night drop back to the low 30s. Monday high temperatures return to the low 50s. High temperatures in the 60s are expected for the middle of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 18, 2023

Average High: 60º Average Low 41º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1910

Lansing Record Low: 17° 1896

Jackson Record High: 83º 1920

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1976

