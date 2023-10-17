Final Friday of Football’s Regular Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school football’s ninth Friday ends the regular season this week with playoff pairings to be announced at 6pm Sunday on Bally’s Sports Detroit Extra. The WILX TV Friday Night Frenzy game of the week finds East Lansing at Grand Ledge. Both teams will be in the playoffs. Elsewhere, top ranked division three Mason hopes to finish 9-0 with a victory at Mason. Pewamo Westphalia hopes to finish 8-1 with a win over Lansing Catholic. Everett hopes to earn a playoff bid with a win at winless Okemos. All the key scores and highlights will be seen at 11:15pm Friday on WILX TV.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.