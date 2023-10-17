Clinton County Sheriff’s Office thanks community for assisting in search for missing toddler
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wrote a post of appreciation on Facebook for those who helped in the search of a 2-year-old boy last week.
Jermaine Jones was found dead Tuesday afternoon in Looking Glass River after about 24 hours of authorities searching for him. Many members of the community assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the search.
“For everyone to give up their own time to assist our agency is proof that Clinton County is a wonderful county to live in, where neighbors and others within our community care about one another and will dedicate their own time to assist another family in a time of need,” wrote the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. “We cannot thank all of you enough for the outpouring of support that you gave in assisting with the search.”
“We also want to express our deepest condolences to the Jones family in the loss of Jermaine, and we want to hold them in our thoughts and prayers as they all move forward in putting their lives back together,” said the Sheriff’s Office.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office provided a list of those who helped assist in finding Jermaine:
- Clinton County Central Dispatch
- Clinton County Sheriff’s Office-Mounted Division
- Clinton County-Emergency Management Office
- Clinton County Road Commission
- Clinton Transit
- Michigan State Police
- Michigan State Police-Marine Services
- Michigan State Police-Aviation Unit
- Michigan State Police-K9 Teams
- Michigan Office of the Attorney General
- Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office-Search and Rescue Team
- Eaton County Sheriff’s Office-K9 Team
- Michigan Department of Corrections-Emergency Response Team
- Ingham County Sheriff’s Office-Capitol Area Dive Team
- Oakland County Sheriff’s Office-Dive Team
- Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office-Dive Team
- Van Buren Township- Police Department-Dive Team
- Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office-Dive Team
- Southeast Michigan Dive Team
- Michigan Professional Search and Rescue Council
- DeWitt Charter Township Police Department
- Bath Charter Township Police Department
- Michigan Department of Natural Resources
- Delta Charter Township Fire Department
- DeWitt Charter Township Fire Department
- Bath Charter Township Fire Department
- St. Johns Fire Department
- Westphalia Township Fire Department
- Grand Ledge Fire Department
- Alliance K9 Search and Rescue
- K-9 One Search and Rescue
- Lapeer County Search and Rescue
- Michigan Independent Search and Rescue
- Michigan Search and Rescue
- Midland County Search and Rescue
- Wolverine State Search and Rescue
- Watertown Charter Township Board of Trustees
- Salvation Army
- Speedway-DeWitt
- Fabiano’s
“If you are not listed, we apologize, but know that we appreciate all of your time, commitment, and effort in assisting our agency,” wrote the Sheriff’s Office.
