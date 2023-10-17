Clinton County Sheriff’s Office thanks community for assisting in search for missing toddler

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wrote a post of appreciation on Facebook for those who helped in the search of a 2-year-old boy last week.

Background: Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River

Jermaine Jones was found dead Tuesday afternoon in Looking Glass River after about 24 hours of authorities searching for him. Many members of the community assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the search.

“For everyone to give up their own time to assist our agency is proof that Clinton County is a wonderful county to live in, where neighbors and others within our community care about one another and will dedicate their own time to assist another family in a time of need,” wrote the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. “We cannot thank all of you enough for the outpouring of support that you gave in assisting with the search.”

“We also want to express our deepest condolences to the Jones family in the loss of Jermaine, and we want to hold them in our thoughts and prayers as they all move forward in putting their lives back together,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office provided a list of those who helped assist in finding Jermaine:

Clinton County Central Dispatch

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office-Mounted Division

Clinton County-Emergency Management Office

Clinton County Road Commission

Clinton Transit

Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police-Marine Services

Michigan State Police-Aviation Unit

Michigan State Police-K9 Teams

Michigan Office of the Attorney General

Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office-Search and Rescue Team

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office-K9 Team

Michigan Department of Corrections-Emergency Response Team

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office-Capitol Area Dive Team

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office-Dive Team

Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office-Dive Team

Van Buren Township- Police Department-Dive Team

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office-Dive Team

Southeast Michigan Dive Team

Michigan Professional Search and Rescue Council

DeWitt Charter Township Police Department

Bath Charter Township Police Department

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Delta Charter Township Fire Department

DeWitt Charter Township Fire Department

Bath Charter Township Fire Department

St. Johns Fire Department

Westphalia Township Fire Department

Grand Ledge Fire Department

Alliance K9 Search and Rescue

K-9 One Search and Rescue

Lapeer County Search and Rescue

Michigan Independent Search and Rescue

Michigan Search and Rescue

Midland County Search and Rescue

Wolverine State Search and Rescue

Watertown Charter Township Board of Trustees

Salvation Army

Speedway-DeWitt

Fabiano’s

“If you are not listed, we apologize, but know that we appreciate all of your time, commitment, and effort in assisting our agency,” wrote the Sheriff’s Office.

