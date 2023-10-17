Advertise With Us

Californians plead guilty in $600 million nationwide catalytic converter theft scheme

FILE - Twenty-one people from California and New Jersey have been charged in the case,...
FILE - Twenty-one people from California and New Jersey have been charged in the case, prosecutors said.(KKTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three members of a California family pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy for their role in a ring that shipped $600 million worth of stolen catalytic converters from California to New Jersey, federal prosecutors said.

Brothers Tou Sue Vang, 32, and Andrew Vang, 28, along with their mother, Monica Moua, 58, were part of “a national network of thieves, dealers, and processors” who provided the stolen auto anti-smog devices to a metal refinery for more than $600 million dollars, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Twenty-one people from California and New Jersey have been charged in the case, prosecutors said. The three Sacramento family members pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport the devices in return for more than $38 million.

Tou Sue Vang also pleaded guilty to 39 charges related to money laundering, prosecutors said.

Catalytic converters are easily stolen and contain precious metals including platinum.

“Some of these precious metals are more valuable per ounce than gold, and their value has been increasing in recent years,” the U.S. attorney’s office said. “The black-market price for catalytic converters can be above $1,000 each.”

California accounts for 37% of catalytic converter theft claims nationwide, with about 1,600 reported stolen each month, federal prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Lansing boy found safe
Police looking for suspect in tire slashing spree in Eaton Rapids
Lansing Police make arrest after finding 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight
Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township
Lansing police search for suspect after hit-and-run kills 28-year-old man

Latest News

Lansing Police is searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early...
Police search for suspect in fatal Lansing hit-and-run crash
Police responded to an armed robbery in Lansing early Saturday Morning.
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
Proceeds from the walk help fund research and transportation to treatment for those battling...
Michiganders walk in stride to fight breast cancer
Henry Ford Health put on the 39th annual Race to Health on Saturday with a great turnout.
Henry Ford Health holds 39th annual Race to Health
FILE - Then-President Donald Trump, right, encourages Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, to speak...
GOP’s Jim Jordan is shoring up support and peeling off detractors ahead of a House speaker vote