Big Ten Honors MSU Hockey Player

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Tuesday named Michigan State sophomore forward Joey Larson as its second hockey star of the week. Larson is from Brighton. He scored three goals at Air Force Friday in the Spartans’ 5-3 victory. Larson is the only Big Ten player with a hat trick this season. Michigan State hosts Canisius in a non league series at 7pm both Thursday and Friday in Munn Arena. Canisius has a 0-2 record.

