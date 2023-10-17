Big Ten Honors MSU Hockey Player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Tuesday named Michigan State sophomore forward Joey Larson as its second hockey star of the week. Larson is from Brighton. He scored three goals at Air Force Friday in the Spartans’ 5-3 victory. Larson is the only Big Ten player with a hat trick this season. Michigan State hosts Canisius in a non league series at 7pm both Thursday and Friday in Munn Arena. Canisius has a 0-2 record.

