Big Honor For Corunna Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have named Steve Herrick of Corunna the week eight recipient of the 2023 high school football coach of the week program in Michigan. Herrick’s Cavaliers downed Fenton 57-7 to run their record to 8-0. Corunna is ranked number three in division five. Corunna concludes the regular season at home this Friday against 6-2 Armada.

