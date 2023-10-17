Advertise With Us

Big Honor For Corunna Coach

football generic
(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have named Steve Herrick of Corunna the week eight recipient of the 2023 high school football coach of the week program in Michigan. Herrick’s Cavaliers downed Fenton 57-7 to run their record to 8-0. Corunna is ranked number three in division five. Corunna concludes the regular season at home this Friday against 6-2 Armada.

