18-year-old killed by train after fainting, falling onto tracks

Patrons wait for the number 7 subway train Tuesday, May 24, 2016, in the Queens borough of New...
Patrons wait for the number 7 subway train Tuesday, May 24, 2016, in the Queens borough of New York.(Frank Franklin II | AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW YORK CITY (TMX/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was struck and killed by a train in New York City after suffering a medical episode and falling onto the tracks early Tuesday, officials said.

Police have identified the victim as Jessica Marleny Ajzac Guarcas. Police initially said she was 10 years old but later clarified she was 18.

Guarcas was standing on the platform at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue station in Queens at around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday when she suddenly collapsed onto the Manhattan-bound E train tracks.

According to authorities, the train operator saw Guarcas fall and tried to hit the emergency brake but was unable to stop in time. Police reviewed surveillance video and determined Guarcas fell because of an unspecified medical episode.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

New York City Transit President Richard Davey also confirmed the death at a press conference.

“We lost a young New Yorker this morning in Queens, a young woman, 18 years old, who by all accounts investigators tell us had some kind of a medical episode and fell on the tracks and was struck and killed by a train today,” Davey said. “I just wanted to start by saying our hearts and our prayers from the NYC Transit family go out to her family. By all accounts, this was just a transit accident that sadly occurred today.”

Service was delayed on multiple transit lines that connect to the station, including the E, F, R and M lines, according to the New York City Transit Authority said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

