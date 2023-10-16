Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Clouds and a few peeks of sun start the week

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the average high temperature today is 60º, we will hold on to below average readings with highs once again today in the mid 50s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the details as we kick off the week.

Clouds and a few peeks at the sun today

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 16, 2023

  • Average High: 60º Average Low 41º
  • Lansing Record High: 85° 1938
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1864
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1938
  • Jackson Record Low: 24º 1937

