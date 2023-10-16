WEATHER EXTRA: Clouds and a few peeks of sun start the week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the average high temperature today is 60º, we will hold on to below average readings with highs once again today in the mid 50s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the details as we kick off the week.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

Clouds and a few peeks at the sun today

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 16, 2023

Average High: 60º Average Low 41º

Lansing Record High: 85° 1938

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1864

Jackson Record High: 87º 1938

Jackson Record Low: 24º 1937

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.