Walk and run to support Big Brothers Big Sisters held in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Miles for Mentorship walk and run was held Sunday morning in Lansing.

The event on Oct. 15 was about raising money to help support the important work with children that Big Brothers Big Sisters does throughout the Lansing area.

“We match caring adult mentors with young kids and young adults to really set a foundation for future success and really be a friend,” said Megyn Foster from Big Brothers Big Sisters Capital Region.

The event was at Hawk Island Park. Children 12 and under got to run in the Spoopy Sprint in their Halloween costumes and got free candy.

