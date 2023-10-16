UAW strikers remain in good spirits despite colder weather conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From temperatures in the 80s to lows in the 40s and showers, that’s what local UAW strikers are facing as their strike against the Big Three automakers enters its second month.

Cold and rainy weather made picketing a bit uncomfortable this weekend at GM’s Redistribution Plant in Delta Township, but a local UAW member says morale is unchanged.

“We’ve had from 80 when we first came out to this and plenty of rain, but morale is good. We’re getting a lot of support from people coming by and driving by. We do have support, and people are feeling good,” said Kurt Klemens of Local 1753.

This is Klemen’s fourth strike, and although an agreement hasn’t been reached, he’s encouraged by the progress being made in negotiations.

“They’re never fun! You don’t make money—you just sacrifice, hoping to get what you gave.”

Over at the GM Assembly Plant in Delta Township, strikers like Joy Arnold have been on the picket line for three weeks. She says striking isn’t new to her, and although her colleagues are still in good spirits, she knows picketing will only get more uncomfortable from here on out.

“I’m not looking forward to it by any means, but we’re here to do what we need to do. We deserve what we’re asking, so we are all in it for the long haul,” said Arnold.

Arnold said she expects her fellow strikers to stick together even through colder weather.

“It’s about supporting each other and showing that we’re dedicated to this. It’s showing everybody that drives by we are standing up for what’s right, what we deserve, what everyone deserves,” said Arnold.

“Hold tight, stay together, and we’ll make progress,” said Klemens.

