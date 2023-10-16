Ingham County authorities investigate suspicious death in White Oak Township

WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities confirmed they are investigating a suspicious death on Monday.

Police blocked off Iosco Road between Brogan Road and Searls Road on Oct. 16 at around noon.

Details were limited. However, the captain from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News 10 that they are investigating the suspicious death of a woman.

News 10 saw officers from Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at the scene along with a forensics van and some undercover vehicles.

(WILX)

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we bring you the latest information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.