Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Rivalry Week kicks off

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s officially Rivalry Week in Michigan. News 10′s Tim Staudt joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with what coaches from both teams had to say during media availability today. Plus we look at the successes of both the Detroit Lions and Red Wings over teams in Tampa Bay over the weekend, and what high school teams remain as powerhouses.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Lansing boy found safe
Police looking for suspect in tire slashing spree in Eaton Rapids
Police search for suspect in fatal Lansing hit-and-run crash
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
UAW picketers in Delta Township react to new striking strategy

Latest News

This week’s Game of the Week features two undefeated teams meeting an hour earlier than the...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Undefeateds meet for Game of the Week and more
19th-Ranked Michigan State Comes From Behind to Tie Maryland on Alumni Day
19th-Ranked Michigan State Comes From Behind to Tie Maryland on Alumni Day
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Goff throws for 353 yards, 2 TDs to lead NFC North-leading Lions past sputtering Buccaneers 20-6
MICHIGAN STATE
No. 20 Women’s Soccer Secures First-Ever Victory at Rutgers Sunday in Piscataway