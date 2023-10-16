Advertise With Us

School bus driver and 12 children hurt after bus overturns, officials in Virginia say

A bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a school bus headed to a southeastern Virginia...
A bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a school bus headed to a southeastern Virginia elementary school overturned Monday morning, officials said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — A bus driver and 12 children were hurt when a school bus headed to a southeastern Virginia elementary school overturned Monday morning, officials said.

City of Suffolk spokesperson Jennifer Moore said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Cypress Chapel Road, WAVY-TV reported.

The school bus was headed to Southwestern Elementary School when the crash occurred. Images from the scene showed the bus on its side across much of the road.

The driver and children were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, Moore said. School personnel notified the parents of the students involved.

Suffolk is 19 miles southwest of Norfolk.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Lansing boy found safe
Police looking for suspect in tire slashing spree in Eaton Rapids
Police search for suspect in fatal Lansing hit-and-run crash
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
UAW picketers in Delta Township react to new striking strategy

Latest News

Lansing Police is searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early...
Police search for suspect in fatal Lansing hit-and-run crash
Proceeds from the walk help fund research and transportation to treatment for those battling...
Michiganders walk in stride to fight breast cancer
Henry Ford Health put on the 39th annual Race to Health on Saturday with a great turnout.
Henry Ford Health holds 39th annual Race to Health
Police responded to an armed robbery in Lansing early Saturday Morning.
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus