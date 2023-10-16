Advertise With Us

Police: Lansing man arrested after driving drunk, crashing car near Portland

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 21-year-old Lansing man was arrested after police said he drove drunk and got into a car crash near Portland Saturday morning.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said the man was speeding on Divine Highway near Barnes Road when he crashed into a power line pole just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 14.

The man suffered minor injuries, and the second person in the car with him also suffered minor injuries. A third person that was in the car suffered severe injuries.

The crash also caused an outage in the Portland area.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspect in tire slashing spree in Eaton Rapids
Police search for suspect in fatal Lansing hit-and-run crash
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
5-year-old Lansing boy found safe
UAW picketers in Delta Township react to new striking strategy

Latest News

Proceeds from the walk help fund research and transportation to treatment for those battling...
Michiganders walk in stride to fight breast cancer
Henry Ford Health put on the 39th annual Race to Health on Saturday with a great turnout.
Henry Ford Health holds 39th annual Race to Health
Police responded to an armed robbery in Lansing early Saturday Morning.
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
Lansing Police is searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early...
Police search for suspect in fatal Lansing hit-and-run crash
From temperatures in the 80s to lows in the 40s and showers, that’s what local UAW strikers are...
UAW strikers remain in good spirits despite colder weather conditions