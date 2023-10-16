Police: Lansing man arrested after driving drunk, crashing car near Portland

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 21-year-old Lansing man was arrested after police said he drove drunk and got into a car crash near Portland Saturday morning.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said the man was speeding on Divine Highway near Barnes Road when he crashed into a power line pole just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 14.

The man suffered minor injuries, and the second person in the car with him also suffered minor injuries. A third person that was in the car suffered severe injuries.

The crash also caused an outage in the Portland area.

