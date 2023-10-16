People learn about famous people buried at Maple Grove Cemetery in Grass Lake

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - People in Grass Lake had the chance to learn about the famous people buried at local cemeteries across Mid-Michigan Sunday during a tour at the Maple Grove Cemetery.

“Joseph Lockwood here is my great-great grandfather,” said Linda Hutchinson with the Grass Lake Area Historical Society. “He fought in the war of 1812, and a few years later, he had a land grant signed by the president—as did many of the 1812 veterans buried here. They came to Michigan once the Erie Canal opened.”

President Gerald Ford’s grandfather and the cousin of current Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban are buried at the Maple Grove Cemetery.

