Advertise With Us

People learn about famous people buried at Maple Grove Cemetery in Grass Lake

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WILX) - People in Grass Lake had the chance to learn about the famous people buried at local cemeteries across Mid-Michigan Sunday during a tour at the Maple Grove Cemetery.

“Joseph Lockwood here is my great-great grandfather,” said Linda Hutchinson with the Grass Lake Area Historical Society. “He fought in the war of 1812, and a few years later, he had a land grant signed by the president—as did many of the 1812 veterans buried here. They came to Michigan once the Erie Canal opened.”

President Gerald Ford’s grandfather and the cousin of current Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban are buried at the Maple Grove Cemetery.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for suspect in tire slashing spree in Eaton Rapids
Police search for suspect in fatal Lansing hit-and-run crash
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
5-year-old Lansing boy found safe
UAW picketers in Delta Township react to new striking strategy

Latest News

Proceeds from the walk help fund research and transportation to treatment for those battling...
Michiganders walk in stride to fight breast cancer
Henry Ford Health put on the 39th annual Race to Health on Saturday with a great turnout.
Henry Ford Health holds 39th annual Race to Health
Police responded to an armed robbery in Lansing early Saturday Morning.
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
Lansing Police is searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early...
Police search for suspect in fatal Lansing hit-and-run crash
People in Grass Lake had the chance to learn about the famous people buried at local cemeteries...
People learn about famous people buried at Maple Grove Cemetery in Grass Lake