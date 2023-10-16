No. 20 Women’s Soccer Secures First-Ever Victory at Rutgers Sunday in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Goals from Bella Najera and Celia Gaynor propeled No. 20 Michigan State women’s soccer to a 2-0 victory Sunday afternoon at RU’s Yurcak Field in the Spartans’ regular-season road finale.

MSU moves to 10-3-3 (5-1-2 B1G) with the win, while Rutgers drops to 7-6-3 (3-4-1).

The win marked just the second win over Rutgers in program history and first ever in Piscataway. With the victory, the Spartans complete the road portion of their B1G schedule undefeated (4-0-1) for the second-straight year.

MSU has recorded three-straight seasons with 10 or more victories for the first time since 2003-05.

Najera’s goal was her sixth of the season, while Gaynor registered her first of 2023. Senior midfielder Regan Dalton added an assist on Gaynor’s goal to tally her fifth assist of the season and fifth in as many games.

The Spartans got off to a strong start, dominating possession for the first 15 minutes while recording the first five shots of the match. The Scarlet Knights responded with a possession spell of their own, registering four-straight shots, but were unable to find the icebreaker.

Following the Rutgers shots, MSU found its offensive groove again, regaining possession for the remainder of the half. The Spartans recorded another six shots before taking the lead in the 41st minute. At midfield, graduate defender Raegan Cox made a sliding pass to sophomore midfielder Emerson Sargeant who found senior forward Ranya Senhaji, who passed to Najera outside the box. Najera dribbled just inside the box and sent a flying shot to the top left corner of the net to give the Spartans the one-goal advantage with less than four minutes remaining in the half.

A yellow card given to Rutgers in the 45th minute was the final action of the half as the Spartans headed to the break with the 1-0 lead.

MSU opened the second half in similar fashion to the first with a heavy attacking presence. Senior midfielder Gabby Mueller forced a Rutgers save in the 51st minute before the Spartans earned a corner kick in the 53rd. Dalton’s corner kick found a perfectly placed Celia Gaynor, who headed the ball past the Rutgers goalkeeper to double the MSU lead.

After an MSU yellow card, Senhaji had another good look for the Spartans in the 54th minute, but her shot was saved by the Rutgers goalkeeper to keep the MSU lead at two.

Senhaji’s shot was the final chance of the game for the Spartans, who found themselves on the defending side for much of the remaining 35 minutes. The Scarlet Knights recorded the final six shots of the game, including two to force saves from MSU goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks, but were unable to convert on any scoring opportunities.

Neither team was able to generate a chance in the final 20 minutes, giving the Spartans the 2-0 victory for their 10th win of the season.

Parks made three saves in the win, earning her 10th win of the season to tie two-time All-American Lauren Kozal’s 2021 total for ninth all-time in single-season wins at MSU. Sunday’s shutout also marked her sixth clean sheet of the season. RU’s Olivia Bodmer was credited with the loss, making two saves.

The Spartans return home to face Illinois in their penultimate regular-season match on Thursday, Oct. 19 Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at DeMartin Stadium.

