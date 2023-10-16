MSU Men’s Basketball To Host Open Practice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team will host a green and white scrimmage at the Breslin Center this Saturday ahead of the Spartans’ football game that night against Michigan. Doors open at 2pm and there is no admission charge. Tailgate lots for the MSU football game will open at 11am. Fans without a parking pass for football may park in public access pay lots.

