Advertise With Us

MSU Men’s Basketball To Host Open Practice

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team will host a green and white scrimmage at the Breslin Center this Saturday ahead of the Spartans’ football game that night against Michigan. Doors open at 2pm and there is no admission charge. Tailgate lots for the MSU football game will open at 11am. Fans without a parking pass for football may park in public access pay lots.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Lansing boy found safe
Police looking for suspect in tire slashing spree in Eaton Rapids
Lansing police search for suspect after hit-and-run kills 28-year-old man
Lansing Police make arrest after finding 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

Latest News

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a pass as Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman defends...
Big Loss For Georgia Football By Injury
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Hockey Stays Ranked 8th in Polls
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Fourth in Pre Season Poll
Tim Staudt joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports today.
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Rivalry Week kicks off