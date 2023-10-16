MSU Hockey Stays Ranked 8th in Polls
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team remains ranked 8th in the national polls this week. The Spartans have a 3-1 season record after splitting two games at Air Force last week, losing 6-5 and winning 5-3. The Spartans have two more non conference home games this week, Thursday and Friday nights at 7 o’clock against Canisius.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.