MSU Hockey Stays Ranked 8th in Polls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team remains ranked 8th in the national polls this week. The Spartans have a 3-1 season record after splitting two games at Air Force last week, losing 6-5 and winning 5-3. The Spartans have two more non conference home games this week, Thursday and Friday nights at 7 o’clock against Canisius.

