MSU Fourth in Pre Season Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pre season college basketball men’s poll shows Kansas as a dominant team ranked number one. Duke is second, Purdue third and Michigan State fourth. Duke and Michigan State collide at 7pm November 14th in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis. The Spartans’ regular season opener is set for November 6th in the Breslin Center against James Madison. MSU is hosting an open practice, admission free, this Saturday at 2pm prior to the Michigan football game.

