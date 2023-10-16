Advertise With Us

MSU community designs pumpkins at Broad Art Museum

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan State University (MSU) students and other members of the community were transforming an ordinary pumpkin into an extraordinary one on Sunday at the Broad Art Museum.

“This is part of our SpARTan Wellness, which is a once a month series that we do that invites Spartans on campus and in the community to come and join us around artmaking as a space to relax and focus on something different, focus on yourself for once,” said Michelle Word with the Broad Art Museum.

As part of the SpARTan Wellness series, the art museum is hosting a free session next month where people can make planters out of concrete.

