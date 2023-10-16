Advertise With Us

Man killed by auger on construction site, coroner confirmed

A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.
A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.(WITN)
By Evan Harris and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said Rodolfol Nuñez was cleaning equipment while working for Milestone Construction when his clothing got caught in an auger, pulling him into the machine.

Police said Nuñez was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The coroner ruled his death as accidental.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Lansing boy found safe
Police looking for suspect in tire slashing spree in Eaton Rapids
Lansing police search for suspect after hit-and-run kills 28-year-old man
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
UAW picketers in Delta Township react to new striking strategy

Latest News

Lansing Police is searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early...
Police search for suspect in fatal Lansing hit-and-run crash
Proceeds from the walk help fund research and transportation to treatment for those battling...
Michiganders walk in stride to fight breast cancer
Henry Ford Health put on the 39th annual Race to Health on Saturday with a great turnout.
Henry Ford Health holds 39th annual Race to Health
Police responded to an armed robbery in Lansing early Saturday Morning.
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus