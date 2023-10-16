Make an Impact with Champions of the Heart at Tommy’s Express

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Former MSU basketball coach Mike Garland’s life was saved due to two good Samaritans who had CPR training.

Now, he is ensuring others have that same opportunity to live with his foundation, Champions of the Heart.

This week is Make an Impact Week and other local organizations including Tommy’s Car Wash, is playing a role in creating other champions of the heart.

Their annual Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash is providing AED devices and CPR training.

By participating in their Tunnel of Terror, Tommy’s Car Wash will donate a portion of their sales to the Champions of the Heart foundation.

