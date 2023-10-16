Local mosques, synagogues ramp up security following religious attacks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Israeli forces are amassing on the Gaza border ahead of a potential invasion into the region. It’s a move that follows days of retaliatory strikes in response to Hamas attacks more than a week ago.

Since the fighting broke out, there have been hundreds of military and civilian deaths on both sides.

The hostage number is also rising. Up to nearly 2,000 people are believed to be held by militants -- Americans are among them.

On several fronts, US officials are threading the needle between American support for Israel’s offensive and minimizing Palestinian civilian causalities.

Images of the war and human suffering are fueling widespread protests nationwide, along with heightened security after a spike in reported threats -- including here in Michigan.

The most recent threat comes out of Farmington Hills where a man used an online post inviting people to “hunt Palestinians.”

With both sides saying they won’t cease-fire, local Israeli and Palestinian people fear for their safety a world away.

“For us here in America, while we are not close physically, emotionally, and psychologically – we’re all connected either directly to friends and family over there or just the idea of being attacked as a Jewish person,” said Todd Cook, President, Shaarey Zedek Congregation.

Cook said the East Lansing synagogue is no stranger to being threatened for their religious beliefs. Earlier this year, he said, the synagogue was a target.

“We had gotten an alert that there was a credible threat by an individual who formerly lived in the area who had various weapons in their possession. You know, it’s a pretty scary thought when you think about it.”

Experts like Shawn Turner said a key concern for national security officials at the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict was that the fighting would spread into a larger regional conflict. “We knew that people in the region -- other countries in the region, would be watching the way that Hamas behaved and the way that Israel responded.”

Turner said there are “strong emotions” around the conflict.

“And so what we’re seeing here are the same kind of emotions that are manifested in the region playing out right here in the United States. As a result of that, what we’re seeing at mosques and synagogues across the country is a heightened level of security.”

Cook said he’s hopeful his people will get through “this terrible time.”

Cook said Congregation Shaarey Zedek works with the Greater Lansing Jewish Federation to host events where people can come together to pray and practice their faith.

“Let them know they’re not alone. To let them know they’re other people like them that are thinking about them, that are caring about them, and we’re providing a space for them to have a dialogue at – for sure.”

In Gaza, more than 2,800 people have been killed and more than 10,000 are injured.

In Israel, 1,400 people are dead, while 3,900 are wounded.

According to US officials, the White House is considering an invitation for president Joe Biden to travel to Israel on a solidarity visit.

