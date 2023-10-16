Light up your Fall with fun and unique glass pieces

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Fireworks is a family-friendly glass studio in Williamston.

The pumpkin patch has been set up, and their fall harvest colors are now on display.

They have got a whole herd of ghosts, some of them flying, and some of them that glow in the dark. There are lots of opportunities to observe the artists working, as they are busy with pumpkin patch additions, and starting to get ready for Christmas.

Do you love Halloween or know someone who does and are looking for a unique gift? There are plenty of great options at Fireworks Glass Studio in Williamston.

From hand-made glass sugar skulls or spiders, you’ll find something special at this awesome shop.

To check out all the pieces: https://fireworks-glass.com/

And looking ahead, if you have a commission piece in mind especially for the holidays, the sooner you can let the team at Fireworks Glass Studio know, the better.

