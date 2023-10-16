Advertise With Us

Lansing Police make arrest after finding 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight

(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police said they made an arrest in connection to the 5-year-old that went missing overnight.

Details were limited, but Lansing Police confirmed with News 10 that a non-family member was arrested after authorities found Camden David-James Johnson early Monday morning.

Previous story: 5-year-old Lansing boy found safe

Camden went missing sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. He was found safe at around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 16.

