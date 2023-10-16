Advertise With Us

K-9 gets new helmet, safety goggles to protect her eyes while searching through brush

K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles.
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – An Oregon K-9 has a brand new look and some extra protection thanks to a generous donation.

K-9 Valk with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office modeled her new helmet and safety goggles in photos posted to Facebook. The equipment was bought with the help of a donation from Sandee Horton-Keet and Bobby Keet of Eagle Creek.

The Keets got to meet Valk and her handler when they donated the gear.

The sheriff’s office says the gear will help protect Valk while she’s searching through dense bushes and overgrown areas. It will also help protect her from weapons.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

