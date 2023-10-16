Inmate pleads guilty to threatening Ingham County judge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A White Lake man has pled guilty to threatening an Ingham County sentencing judge.

Christopher Shenberger, 43, is currently lodged in the Carson City Correctional Facility. On Friday, he pled guilty to one count of Attempted False Report or Threat of Terrorism as a habitual fourth offender for threatening his sentencing judge.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, Shenberger sent a letter to an Ingham County Circuit Court Judge in December 2021 threatening her life. in 2016, the judge sentenced Shenberger to 75-180 months for two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In the letter, Shenberger expressed resentment about potentially being denied parole due to not completing a required sex offender program during his incarceration. Shenberger said that if he were to serve his maximum sentence, he would put “everyone’s name on that docket” on a slip of paper and it would “go into a jar or whatever and who’s ever name [is picked] up will be killed plain and simple.”

“Revenge threats against prosecutors and judges are serious offenses and my office will diligently prosecute these crimes to protect the public servants in our justice system,” said Nessel. “No judge should be sacrificing their own safety when they fulfill their duties protecting the public.”

Shenberger was set to go to trial on Oct. 30. While he was charged in the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County, the judge of that court was the subject of the threat. Visiting Judge John McBain of the Jackson County Circuit Court presided over the matter. Shenberger will be formally sentenced on Dec. 13.

