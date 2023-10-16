Ingham Township Fire Department holds Trunk or Treat

INGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Halloween is right around the corner. On Sunday, people had the chance to have some early Halloween fun at the Ingham Township Fire Department.

“I’m going to guess we had anywhere from 300 to 400 kids filter through,” said Brandon Whipple from the Ingham Township Fire Department. “They get their fill of candy, they get to enjoy the fun house in the back and it’s just great.”

On top of getting candy, children played games, cooked s’mores at a bonfire and enjoyed hot chocolate and cider. The firefighters at the event even had a chili cookoff.

