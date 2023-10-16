Advertise With Us

Ingham Township Fire Department holds Trunk or Treat

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Halloween is right around the corner. On Sunday, people had the chance to have some early Halloween fun at the Ingham Township Fire Department.

“I’m going to guess we had anywhere from 300 to 400 kids filter through,” said Brandon Whipple from the Ingham Township Fire Department. “They get their fill of candy, they get to enjoy the fun house in the back and it’s just great.”

On top of getting candy, children played games, cooked s’mores at a bonfire and enjoyed hot chocolate and cider. The firefighters at the event even had a chili cookoff.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Lansing boy found safe
Police looking for suspect in tire slashing spree in Eaton Rapids
Police search for suspect in fatal Lansing hit-and-run crash
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
UAW picketers in Delta Township react to new striking strategy

Latest News

Lansing Police is searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early...
Police search for suspect in fatal Lansing hit-and-run crash
Proceeds from the walk help fund research and transportation to treatment for those battling...
Michiganders walk in stride to fight breast cancer
Henry Ford Health put on the 39th annual Race to Health on Saturday with a great turnout.
Henry Ford Health holds 39th annual Race to Health
Police responded to an armed robbery in Lansing early Saturday Morning.
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
People in Grass Lake had the chance to learn about the famous people buried at local cemeteries...
People learn about famous people buried at Maple Grove Cemetery in Grass Lake