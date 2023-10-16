Henry Ford Health holds 39th annual Race to Health in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health put on the 39th annual Race to Health on Saturday with a great turnout.

There was a 5K cross country run, a run and walk, and a kid’s fun run.

They changed the location to Cascades Park—as with most events, COVID-19 changed things for a few years.

“Actually, we had a huge increase in 2019, then as everybody knows, the pandemic hit and shut everything down,” said Theresa Dark, the senior event specialist. “Last year, we just got started, we did a quick little race, and so this year we’ve expanded, and we have 150 people signed up, so that’s really great for us.”

Dark said she did not think Saturday’s weather kept runners and walkers away. People were still signing up that night, even though they knew it would be a rainy day.

