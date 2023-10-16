Advertise With Us

Get personal Medicare help at Mid-Michigan Medicare

Get personal Medicare help at Mid-Michigan Medicare: The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period just began, and David Deaton from Mid-Michigan Medicare shows us how.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period – AEP for short – is a set time each year for changing your Medicare coverage choices if you choose to. AEP runs from October 15 to December 7.

At Mid-Michigan Medicare, you can get help can work with David Deaton, who is so passionate about helping people sign up for the right Medicare plan.

David started in the insurance industry in 2015. He’s worked for several well known corporations over the years but found his home as an Independent Agent working to serve his clients.

David sat down with Studio 10 to go over the common mistake he sees people do while signing up for Medicare and showed us the number one thing we should know when picking a plan.

You can learn more and get help by contacting Mid-Michigan Medicare at David@midmichiganmedicare.com, calling at (517) 300-2101 or visiting their website at https://www.midmichiganmedicare.com/homepage?wbraid={wbraid}

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Lansing boy found safe
Police looking for suspect in tire slashing spree in Eaton Rapids
Lansing police search for suspect after hit-and-run kills 28-year-old man
Lansing Police make arrest after finding 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

Latest News

Tommys Champions of the Heart
Make an Impact with Champions of the Heart at Tommy’s Express
Fireworks Fall Decor
Light up your Fall with fun and unique glass pieces
Mid Michigan Medicare
Get personal Medicare help at Mid-Michigan Medicare
Tommys Champions of the Heart
Support Champions of the Heart at Tommy's Car Wash