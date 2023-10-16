Get personal Medicare help at Mid-Michigan Medicare

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period – AEP for short – is a set time each year for changing your Medicare coverage choices if you choose to. AEP runs from October 15 to December 7.

At Mid-Michigan Medicare, you can get help can work with David Deaton, who is so passionate about helping people sign up for the right Medicare plan.

David started in the insurance industry in 2015. He’s worked for several well known corporations over the years but found his home as an Independent Agent working to serve his clients.

David sat down with Studio 10 to go over the common mistake he sees people do while signing up for Medicare and showed us the number one thing we should know when picking a plan.

You can learn more and get help by contacting Mid-Michigan Medicare at David@midmichiganmedicare.com, calling at (517) 300-2101 or visiting their website at https://www.midmichiganmedicare.com/homepage?wbraid={wbraid}

