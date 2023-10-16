Advertise With Us

Former DeWitt police officer sentenced after pleading no contest to Neglect of Duty

Shelby County Jail
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former DeWitt Police Officer accused of harassing and illegally stopping a newspaper deliveryman has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and 12 months of probation.

Chad Vorce pled No Contest to Neglect of Duty and Aggravated Assault on Sept. 14 after attempting to have the charges dismissed.

On January 14, 2021, then-police officer Vorce, 45, chased a newspaper delivery man and pointed his gun at him twice. Vorce was outside his jurisdiction and off duty, authorities said.

BACKGROUND: Former DeWitt police officer accused of harassing newspaper delivery driver pleads no contest

Vorce allegedly threatened to shoot the delivery driver but was stopped by uniformed Michigan State Police troopers.

The man was delivering newspapers for the Lansing State Journal.

In addition to serving 12 months on probation, Vorce must also attend anger management classes and perform community service. He may also never contact the victim again and cannot possess a weapon, badge, or anything that could identify him as law enforcement. He was also sentenced to 30 days in jail held in abeyance upon completing probation.

“We prioritized the victim’s wishes along with the officer’s resignation and the surrender of his MCOLES certification,” said Attorney General Nessel. “The city and township of DeWitt are safer communities because of this plea. Today’s sentencing ensures that Vorce will not wear another badge in another town without considerable scrutiny from The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.”

