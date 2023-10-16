First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cool temperatures hold on across the area today with highs in the mid 50s. Our average high temperature is now 60º. We should get high temperatures back near 60º for Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures are back in the low to mid 50s for highs Friday and the weekend. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s tonight into the weekend.

Today we will hold out hope once again for some sunshine at times. This time of the year the clouds can be stubborn to break apart over the Great Lakes region, but it looks promising today for a little sun at times. Tonight and Wednesday should be dry with partly cloudy skies.

Our next rainmaker rolls in Wednesday night and showers are expected on and off Thursday and Friday. For the Michigan/Michigan State game Saturday evening it looks now like we should see any showers pull out of the area Saturday morning and we will generally be dry Saturday afternoon and evening. If you are going to the game plan on temperatures in the 40s. Remember you watch the big game at home Saturday evening on WILX-TV 10.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 16, 2023

Average High: 60º Average Low 41º

Lansing Record High: 84° 1956

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1868

Jackson Record High: 84º 1950

Jackson Record Low: 21º 1977

