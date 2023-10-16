Downtown Lansing roads closing for drown light show testing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few roads will be closed Monday night as the city tests a drone light show near the Capitol.

The Lansing Public Service Department will be closing Walnut Street between Ottawa Street and Washtenaw Street, as well as Allegan Street from Townsend Street to Pine Street.

The closures begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 and are expected to wrap up by 9 p.m. Monday night.

