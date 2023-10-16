Advertise With Us

Downtown Lansing roads closing for drown light show testing

(MGN Online)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few roads will be closed Monday night as the city tests a drone light show near the Capitol.

The Lansing Public Service Department will be closing Walnut Street between Ottawa Street and Washtenaw Street, as well as Allegan Street from Townsend Street to Pine Street.

The closures begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 and are expected to wrap up by 9 p.m. Monday night.

