Clouds and dry weather on Monday, and today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dry weather emerges victorious for the first half of the week as a very slow warming trend takes place. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford will share the drier conditions for Monday. Plus, Taylor Gattoni shares the top stories for the beginning of the week during our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 16, 2023

  • Average High: 60º Average Low 41º
  • Lansing Record High: 85° 1938
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1864
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1938
  • Jackson Record Low: 24º 1937

