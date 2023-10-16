Clinton County authorities ask for help identifying man in video

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public identifying a person shown in a video they provided on Facebook.

It is unclear why police are searching for the man. Police said his car appeared to be a silver Jeep Commander.

You can watch the video below:

Anyone with information or knows this person is asked contact Detective Sergeant McPherson at (989) 227-6524, or you can message the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Tips can remain anonymous.

(Clinton County Sheriff's Office)

