Body found inside train car full of corn at Tyson plant

A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead...
A man's decomposed body was found in a train car carrying corn at the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Arkansas, on Monday.(Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas, Fred Gamble and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) - Crews are investigating after a body was found in a train car carrying corn that was being delivered to the Tyson plant in Hempstead County, Arkansas, near Fulton.

The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, workers were unloading a train car filled with corn at the food manufacturer’s plant near Fulton when at some point, they spotted a human arm and called authorities.

The decomposed body of a man was pulled from the train car.

Officials say there was no ID on the body; it has been sent out for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says the train car left Mexico empty and was filled with corn in Missouri. Its last stop was Fulton.

