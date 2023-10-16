Advertise With Us

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan holds Health Safety Net symposium in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan hosted its Health Safety Net symposium on Monday.

The symposium aims to bring leaders together from the healthcare community to focus on opportunities in safety net healthcare delivery.

The senior director for Community Responsibility, Suzanne Miller Allen, said the focus on Monday was on street medicine and other behavioral healthcare resources, diversity, inclusion and no-cost healthcare treatment.

“This is our 13th year of bringing partners together across the state to address some of the challenges in healthcare and work with our free and safety net providers in meeting those in need,” said Allen.

The symposium also explored innovations in accessing affordable healthcare, low-cost clinics and controlling healthcare costs.

