Big Loss For Georgia Football By Injury

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a pass as Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman defends...
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a pass as Auburn safety Donovan Kaufman defends during the second half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Georgia All American tight end Brock Bowers will have surgery on his injured left ankle Monday. Bowers is a highly touted NFL prospect, expected to be chosen prominently in next April’s NFL draft in Detroit. He suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half of the top ranked Bulldogs’ 37-20 win over Vanderbilt this past Saturday. He did not return to the game. Georgia cannot confirm when or if Bowers will return to play this season.

