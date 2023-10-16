Big Loss For Georgia Football By Injury

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Georgia All American tight end Brock Bowers will have surgery on his injured left ankle Monday. Bowers is a highly touted NFL prospect, expected to be chosen prominently in next April’s NFL draft in Detroit. He suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half of the top ranked Bulldogs’ 37-20 win over Vanderbilt this past Saturday. He did not return to the game. Georgia cannot confirm when or if Bowers will return to play this season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.