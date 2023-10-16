Bath Township Fire Department receives more life-saving equipment

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Township Fire Department is adding new equipment to its station—this new equipment could mean the difference between life and death for patients who go into cardiac arrest.

The Bath Township Fire Department is adding its second and third LUCAS devices. They will be placed on two other rescue trucks, ensuring a truck is always available to respond to a medical emergency.

The LUCAS device is easy to use—it delivers chest compressions to sudden cardiac arrest patients in the field, on the move and in the hospital.

Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Douglas said the township got their first LUCAS device in January 2021 and has since seen a lot of success with it.

“We’ve been able to track, and we’ve had eight people that have been able to walk out of the hospital after going into cardiac arrest because of these devices,” said Douglas. “We’ve actually been able to meet a few of the residents, so it’s a pretty cool feeling and something to be a part of to know that someone’s alive because of this device and the actions we put forth.”

The LUCAS device helps replace manual CPR, giving a more consistent and accurate chest on a person whose heart has stopped. It essentially gives the department another set of hands.

The township purchased the new devices with the American Rescue Plan Act and opioid settlement funding.

