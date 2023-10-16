Advertise With Us

East Lansing Farmers Market holds Autumn Fest

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in East Lansing had the chance to enjoy some fall activities Sunday, including pony rides, at the annual Autumn Fest at the East Lansing Farmers Market.

“We have the pony rides. We have vendors that bring their children. There is one vendor who brought her two kids, and she has probably taken six rides for the day, which is always nice to see,” said Karla Forrest-Hewitt, the community events specialist.

There was a petting zoo, a photo booth, lawn games, live music performances, and more at the Autumn Fest on Oct. 15.

