Lansing Police search for missing endangered 5-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police is asking the public for help searching for a missing 5-year-old boy.

According to officials, Camden David-James Johnson was last seen wearing a dinosaur pull-up at his home in the 3100 block of Turner Road.

Camden is described to be biracial and has dark brown, ear-length hair. He is 2 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. Police said Camden has autism and may become non-verbal when approached.

Anyone who sees Camden is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 and choose option 5.

