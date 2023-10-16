19th-Ranked Michigan State Comes From Behind to Tie Maryland on Alumni Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No. 19 Michigan State men’s soccer used a pair of second-half goals to come-from-behind and earn a 2-2 tie against Maryland Sunday afternoon on Alumni Day at DeMartin Stadium.

The Spartans have now tied four of their last six games, including their last two. Despite the draws, MSU is still unbeaten with a 6-0-6 overall record and stand 2-0-4 in Big Ten play. The Spartans remain the lone unbeaten team in the conference and tied atop the league table through Sunday’s results. Maryland stands 3-6-3 overall and 0-4-2 in league play.

Michigan State has now tied the school record with six ties. The 2014 team that reached the Elite Eight also had six ties.

“I think we are frustrated with how we started the game,” MSU head coach Damon Rensing said. “Obviously spotting Maryland two goals is not how you want to start a game, but you have to give our guys credit for the spirit and fight they showed in the second half. We were just so close to getting a third one too. Our guys fought, and I thought we got our belief back a little bit.”

Maryland, which has been hot of late, wasted no time getting on the board by scoring in the second minute. Luke Van Heukelum netted his third goal of the season off the pass from Kento Abe.

In the 17th minute, the Terrapins made it a 2-0 game on a play that started with a Kimani Stewart-Baynes shot that was deflected. Max Riley collected the deflection and blasted it past MSU redshirt-sophomore goalkeeper Zac Kelly.

Despite the fast start by Maryland, by the end of the first half the Terps only had a slim lead in shots at 7-6.

The Spartans came out hot in the second half, maintaining possession much of the period. In the 59th minute, MSU finally broke through to make it a 2-1 game. In a play that started in the middle of the field by senior midfielder Jack Zugay, sophomore forward Jake Spadafora blasted the ball from the right side for his third goal of the season.

Michigan State had more fight left in them, tying the game in the 77th minute. Sophomore defender Jeremy Sharp’s perfectly placed cross found the head of sophomore forward Jonathan Stout to make it a 2-2 battle. Stout is now tied for the team lead in goals scored with junior midfielder Sean Kerrigan with four.

“I am sure there’s a little bit of frustration. These guys are competitive and sometimes these draws feel like a loss, and I think that is kind of how it felt today,” Rensing added.” I thought with all of our alumni here, they were great coming by the bench at halftime after being recognized. I would give our alumni an assist today because I think they really pushed our guys forward. The fans and crowd that came out to watch got a great game of soccer to watch too. I am proud of the guys and the fanbase.”

For the game, MSU ended the game out-shooting Maryland, 15-10, while having seven corner kick and holding Maryland to none. Kelly finished with three saves on the day.

The Spartans now return to the road to take on Northwestern on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. ET in Evanston, Illinois. Michigan State, Northwestern and Penn State now all stand top of the table in the Big Ten standings.

MSU returns home to host Ohio State on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at DeMartin Stadium on Educator Appreciation Night.

Fans can contact the Spartan Ticket Office at 517-355-1610 or by email at tickets@msu.edu for questions or more information.

