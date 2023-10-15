Advertise With Us

Police looking for suspect in tire slashing spree in Eaton Rapids

They’re asking neighbors to check their surveillance cameras
Shot of police lights.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - On Saturday, October 14th, Eaton Rapids Police Department investigated five separate locations of tires being punctured overnight. At several of the locations, multiple vehicles were damaged. The locations are;

  • 600 Block of S Main St.
  • 700 Block of Jackson St.
  • 300 Block of E Elizabeth St.
  • 100 Block of S. Main St. (In the parking lots near Pettit’s Garage)
  • 200 Block E South St.

Eaton Rapids Police Department is asking the public’s assistance with checking your home surveillance systems or door cameras in these neighborhoods for clues that may assist our investigation.

One of the victims noted a tire pressure alarm for their vehicle at approximately 2:47am this morning.

If anyone has any camera footage or any information that can assist with our investigation please contact Chief Larry Joe Weeks at 517-237-3771 or lweeks@cityofeatonrapids.gov.

