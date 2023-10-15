First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our average high temperature today is 60º, but we will hold on to below average readings with highs once again today in the mid 50s. If we get the clouds to move out tonight we drop back into the 30s by Tuesday morning with the possibility of some patchy frost. High temperatures return to the mid 50s Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures near 60º are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Today plan on clouds and at times some peeks at the sun. We will have a north breeze today at 5-15 MPH that will gust at times near 25 MPH. Tonight we should be able to clear the clouds out as slightly drier air flows into the area on a northwest wind. Tuesday should end up being mostly sunny across Mid-Michigan, while to the west Lake Effect clouds will hug the Lake Michigan shoreline. Wednesday starts with some sunshine, before the clouds roll in Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next precipitation maker. Rain showers round out the week Thursday and Friday.

Saturday our attention is on the weather for the Michigan/Michigan State football game. The latest weather guidance this morning is leaning towards rain Saturday evening for the game. Saturday will be a chilly day with high temperatures only near 50º. Remember you can watch the Michigan/Michigan State game Saturday evening on WILX-TV 10.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 16, 2023

Average High: 60º Average Low 41º

Lansing Record High: 85° 1938

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1864

Jackson Record High: 87º 1938

Jackson Record Low: 24º 1937

