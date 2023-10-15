Advertise With Us

23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say

Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 23-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child were hospitalized Friday night after being hit by a car, according to authorities.

The Cleveland Police Department said the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Memphis Avenue, located in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Officials said EMS transported both victims to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The vehicle fled the scene following the incident, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jolly Rd. shut down near Ingham in Lansing due to an accident.
UPDATE: Police search for suspect in fatal Lansing hit-and-run crash
Lansing Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Quality Dairy in Lansing
Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy Week 8 Highlights and Scores
Missing Ingham County man found
Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight

Latest News

New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart defends Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson during the first half in...
New York Liberty avoid sweep, take Game 3 of WNBA Finals, beat Aces 87-73
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field before an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers tosses passes, walks without crutches before Jets’ game vs. Eagles
WILX Weather Website 10/15/2023 PM
Quiet Start to the Week After Sunday Evening Sprinkles