Michiganders walk in stride to fight breast cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lena Payton Fields is a 4-year cancer survivor. She has volunteered with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Lansing for several years and is walking for fellow survivors.

“These are relatives, these are friends, some have really had a lot of struggles and I just wanted to walk for them,” said Fields.

The American Cancer Society shares that more than 8,000 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in Michigan by the end of 2023. The annual walking event at the Capitol Saturday morning brought Michiganders together to join the fight to end breast cancer but the battle is far from over.

Fields says during her battle with the disease she suffered third-degree burns on her chest from chemotherapy. What kept her strong during her fight was the support of her family.

“I was surrounded by my sisters; they would come from all over,” said Fields. “I have no one in Michigan, but they would fly in one at a time and stay with me for weeks at a time and help me with that battle.”

Susan Brogger of the American Cancer Society says this is Lansing’s 25th walk. Among celebrating survivors, thrivers, and those currently battling breast cancer. Brogger says the event is about spreading awareness of breast cancer screenings and early detection.

“If you can detect breast cancer at its earliest stage which believe it or not can actually be stage zero. Where you find pre-cancerous cells, your likelihood to survive cancer is up to 99%,” said Brogger.

Proceeds from the walk help fund research and programs like mentorship and transportation to treatment for those battling cancer. Brogger says the bigger message the event is sending is that you are not alone, but Fields says to remember, you got power, it’s the power inside of you that helps you get through this fight!

