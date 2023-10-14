Lansing Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police responded to an armed robbery in Lansing early Saturday Morning.

It happened at the Quality Dairy on N. Larch Street in Lansing.

The call came in just before 4 A.M.

Police say a suspect is still on the loose; they tried using a canine unit to find them, but that’s been unsuccessful.

It’s unknown how much money they took, but no one is hurt.

