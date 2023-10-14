Ingham County officials asks public for help searching for man with dementia

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County officials are asking the public for help late Friday night finding a man with dementia.

Merlin Batdorff, 91, was last seen in the area of Freiermuth Road and Fitchburg Road between Leslie and Stockbridge.

He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, blue sweat pants and blue tennis shoes.

Officials are asking residents in the area to check any outdoor cameras and call 911 if anyone sees him.

